New entry in Star Plus’ Dhhai Kilo Prem

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
04 Apr 2017 05:45 PM

Star Plus’ newly launched show Dhhai Kilo Prem (Balaji Telefilms) is set to welcome a new actor.

The romantic drama revolves around Piyush and Deepika played by Meherzan Mazda and Anjali Anand respectively.

The makers have roped in television actor Vikram Thakur, who has earlier been part of theatres, and DD shows.

When we contacted Vikram, he shared, “I am playing the character of Kishore, who is fun loving, caring and very protective towards Pankaj (Kiran Karmarkar) uncle, and his family. I happen to be good friends of Piyush and handle Pankaj uncle’s business. I have begun shooting and my entry will air in day or two. I am excited and looking forward to my journey with Dhhai Kilo Prem.

We wish Vikram good luck!

