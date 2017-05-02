New on-screen couple to grace the Nach Baliye 8 stage

Just last week, we saw Shraddha and Arjun Kapoor sizzle the Nach Baliye stage for their upcoming movie ‘Half Girlfriend’s promotion.

TellyChakkar.com reported about how Arjun and Shraddha had fun on stage along with the contestants Read.

This week, however, we will witness one more interesting on-screen jodi and guess who they are?

They are Parineeti Chopra and Ayushmann Khurrana!

The totally adorable duo will be appearing on Nach Baliye 8 for promoting their new film ‘Meri Pyaari Bindu’ which releases on 12 May.

That’s not it yet. Another great news for Nach Baliye fans is the return of Sonakshi Sinha.

The judge the show was on a music tour with Hrithik Roshan to Australia last week and had missed shooting with the team. Actress Malaika Arora Khan was the ‘guest judge’ filling in for her. From what sources say as soon as Sonakshi returned to the set she joyfully hugged everyone and said that she 'missed them all the mostest (sic)'!!!

Nach Baliye 8, produced by BBC airs every Saturday-Sunday at 8.00pm on Star Plus.

We are super excited about what will happen on this week’s Nach Baliye 8 episode, are you?