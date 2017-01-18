New trouble in Saumya’s life in Colors’ Shakti

Some people are sadly jinxed for life.

After being termed as the ‘adhuri bahu’ (incomplete daughter-in-law) and getting her sister Surbhi (Roshni Sahota) married to her husband Harman (Vivian Dsena), Saumya (Rubina Dilaik) will once again face a major setback in Colors’ Shakti (Rashmi Sharma Productions).

As viewers would know, Saumya had befriended Kareena, another kinnar when she was with the clan. Now, Varun (Lakshay Handa) will play a dirty trick in order to get even with Surbhi, who ditched him to marry Harman.

He will tell Kareena that Saumya stopped doctors to aid her ailing mother leading to her death. While in reality, Saumya would have tried her best to get medical help for Kareena’s mother.

Shocked by the information, Kareena will decide to seek revenge from Saumya.

Shares a source, “Kareena will reach Saumya’s house and shout out to all neighborhood that Harak Singh (Sudesh Berry) has a kinnar in his house. She will hint at Saumya being a kinnar leaving the family shocked and helpless.”

Saumya and Surbhi will try stopping Kareena but she will continue shouting and telling the world about a kinnar living in the house.

The neighbors, though taken aback, will enjoy the drama and look forward to know who is a kinnar in Harak’s house.

Will Saumya’s reality be revealed to the world or will the family salvage the situation?

We called Rubina but her phone was unreachable.

To know what happens next watch the show or better read Tellychakkar.com.