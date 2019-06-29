New woman enters Abhi's life in KumKum Bhagya

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Kumkum Bhagya is high on drama. Abhi and Pragya are at loggerheads. Soon, viewers will witness a major twist in Abhi's life.

In the previous episode, the Mehras announce Aaliya and Purab's marriage anniversary party.

Prachi is the event manager for the party. Meanwhile, Meera has actually started to fall in love with Abhi.

Meera is developing strong feelings for Abhi, unaware of the fact that Prachi's mom is Abhi's wife Pragya.

Mitali has also learned about Meera’s feelings for Abhi, and now, Meera decides to confess her love.

It will be interesting to see what unfolds next.