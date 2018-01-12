Newly weds Aashka & Brent gear up for their travel venture

Off late our newsfeed is inundated with Indian television actress Aashka Goradia and her American businessman husband Brent Goble's fairy tale wedding photographs. No one is complaining! The audience has been hooked on to these pictures that have, without a doubt, left most of us envious.

Aashka was last seen in the fantasy series Naagin and Naagin 2. The beautiful actress also participated in Nach Baliye 8 with her now husband and then boyfriend, Brent. The two set the stage on fire on various occasions with their extraordinary moves and performances during the show and were nothing short of a visual treat for the audience who loved this blend of the east and west.

The newly weds have been in the news for many of their experiences and ventures together, but the one closest to their hearts is the launch of their travel YouTube channel.

Brent, who is a travel enthusiast and comes from a hospitality background, always aspired to have a travel channel of his own. The couple has finally kicked off their dream travel project together wherein they will explore some of the most beautiful and breathtaking corners of India, promising their audience a new perspective of these locations through their lens.

When asked about this new project, Aashka said, "Ever since I was a child, I always wanted to travel to new places. Like everyone else, travelling was on my bucket list. And finally, I have found a partner who has the same wishlist. I am excited about the fact that we get to travel, document our experiences as well as this may be a new business opportunity for us."

Brent was equally excited about their upcoming travel plans and shared his thoughts on the same with TellyChakkar. He said, "Aashka and I met under extraordinary circumstances. I believe we are a unique couple and I want our travel to reflect that. We want to continue to tell our story. Our fairy tale isn't over yet, it has just started. I want people to watch our channel, feel inspired by that and travel more with their significant other and spend time together."



If you're a fan of this awesome Jodi, follow their channel and this lovely couple's travel stories from up North.

Here's wishing the couple all the luck for their upcoming travelogue.