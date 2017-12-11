Next week nominations at Arshi's MERCY; Hiten panicked

We all know, Arshi is the captain of the house and some of the things have been really dark and gloomy as far as she is concerned.

People might love her or hate her for who she is and the way she is, but one thing is for sure, she is entertaining BIG TIME! It wouldn't be an exaggeration to state that she has the potential to win the show as well.

Now the state of the game is such that there is no commoner and celebrity, everyone is equal. Everyone is in the planning - plotting and bad mouthing game against everyone. No one is being spared.

In the last Weekend Ka Vaar episode we saw how the Appy Fizz Caller of The Week revealed to everyone in the house that Hiten had actually saved Shilpa and not Arshi. This left Arshi visibly shattered. SHE WAS ANGRY AND DIDN'T MAKE ANY QUALMS ABOUT REVEALING HER STATE OF MIND EVEN TO SALMAN. She went to the extent of telling the other housemates and Salman himself, "Yeh hasne waali baat nahi hai," when they were laughing the matter off. Especially because the man in question here was HITEN, someone Arshi had the soft spot for. Arshi had always supported Hiten and wished him well. Her affection towards him is apparent to all and sundry.

Hiten on the other hand was visibly perturbed about the reality coming out in front of the housemates. The tremor in his voice while explaining to the caller about his actions was proof of that!

To cut the long story short, in the upcoming episode Arshi will get an upper hand to choose the nominations for the week. She will also get to decide who remains safe! That sure is a tongue in cheek situation, if at all you get what we mean! This is a perfect time for her to take her REVENGE from all the housemates who have been nasty and bitchy to her.

The entire lot of people in the Colors Bigg Boss house will be divided into two factions. Team Hina Khan and Team Shilpa Shinde. And this time again Bigg Boss played a dark psychological game by putting all the opponent's of Arshi in Shilpa's team. Another twist in the tale is, this time Arshi will actually have the power to nominate an entire team. Who knows, she might nominate the entire Shilpa Shinde team.

In the promos one can see her telling Hina that everyone in Shilpa's team has to give her a potent reason for not nominating them. She is also seen proclaiming in the house that now she is in POWER. As if it was a warning call to everyone who betrayed her! Well it does have the potential to be for sure.

In the promo one can also see her telling everyone present that Hiten never requited her love and that Vikas too barely sided her even though she was with them. She further mentions Akash supported her no matter what. It is obvious that people will talk to Shilpa about it which they are! Hina also clarifies that she is playing for herself and not the team especially because now Luv has turned Anti Hina and Priyank because the two of them nominated him to be the weakest contestants despite being friends.

Who do you think will be nominated this week? Will it be Hiten, Shilpa and Vikas?

Leave your comments below and for all the hot Tellydom gossip, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.