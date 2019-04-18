News

Nia Sharma and Arjun Bijlani have their 'Tip tip barsa paani' moment

18 Apr 2019
MUMBAI: Nia Sharma and Arjun Bijlani are seen in Colors’ Ishq Mein Marjawan and are burning up the television screens with their rocking chemistry on the show. This is the the first time the two have shared screen space together.

Ishq Mein Marjawan is doing pretty well for itself when it comes to TRPs. There are always some twists and turns in it. Now, Nia Sharma shared a picture and gave the audience a glimpse as to what will be happening next in the show.

You will soon see Nia and Arjun recreating the magic of the 90s famous song 'Tip tip barsa paani' from the movie Mohra. We are sure even Arjun and Nia will create the same magic on screen that the pair of Raveena and Akshay Kumar did.

Well, we are sure the audience can’t wait to see them together in this sizzling song.

Check out the post here.
 
past seven days