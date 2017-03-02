Hot Downloads

News

Nia sizzles in 'Twisted' trailer

By TellychakkarTeam
02 Mar 2017 04:20 PM

Nia Sharma is hot, well, we all know that.

But the girl is going places and how!

After enthralling all with her act in Jamai Raja, the actress is set to keep you hooked with her web series Twisted.

And mind it, the web series is been produced by Vikram Bhatt.

Recently the team released the trailer of the web series and we must say it is one of sexiest thing you will see on screen.

Nia, looking all sensous in a black outfit is seen flirting with a guy played by actor at the bar. They then move to a room and as he tries getting close, she starts a game; a round of strip poker.

The two then go about removing an article from their bodies as things slowly spices up.

The melodious song played in background also adds to the mood.

Here checkout the trailer:

Feeling the heat? Well the SHARE the story now!!!

