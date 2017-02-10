Hot Downloads

News

Nidhi Uttam to play Rahul Dev’s wife in Dil Boley Oberoi

By TellychakkarTeam
10 Feb 2017 05:20 PM

India’s first spin-off Dil Boley Oberoi (Star Plus and Four Lions) is all set to hit TV screens from next week.

The excitement has been buzzing around the drama and fans are anticipating its arrival with bated breath.

Apart from the original Ishqbaaaz cast (Nakuul Mehta, Surbhi Chandna, Leenesh Mattoo and Kunal Jaisingh), Shrenu Paritkh, Rahul Dev and Sushmita Mukherjee will join the cast of the spin off.

And here we have details of another pretty face coming on board.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Nidhi Uttam will be paired opposite Rahul in the new series.

As viewers would know, Rahul will enact the role of Kaali Thakur, and Nidhi will play his wife Thakurain Jhanvi.

With the Thakur falling for Gauri (Shrenu), he will abandon his wife in order to marry his new found fascination.

Nidhi’s character will be a cameo as of now, which might make a comeback if required (the cardinal law of TV).

When we spoke to the actor, she shared, “I am really excited about Dil Boley Oberoi as it is a very interesting concept. I have never donned such a look and was apprehensive initially, but have been showered with overwhelming response has been quite flattering.”

Here checkout Nidhi’s post on her inclusion in the show:

Wish you great luck Nidhi!!!

