Hot Downloads

Sonu Nigam
Sonu Nigam
Ravi Bhatia
Ravi Bhatia
Hina Khan
Tuesday Thought
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra
Shritama Mukherjee
Shritama Mukherjee
Rubina Dilaik
Rubina Dilaik
Karan Singh Grover
Karan Singh Grover
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Meer Ali
Meer Ali
Priyamvada Kant
Priyamvada Kant

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

poll

Bigg Boss 11: Who do think will get evicted this week?

Bigg Boss 11
previous polls Click Here
Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Nigaar, Gauhar Khan reveal each other's secrets

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
05 Jan 2018 01:48 PM
Actresses and sisters Gauhar and Nigaar Khan have revealed each other's secrets and habits in a YouTube video.

Nigaar appeared on Gauhar's new YouTube channel on its second episode on Wednesday.

Gauhar said in a statement, "Everyone wanted the Khan sisters back for a very long time and since we were not doing the show, I have started my YouTube channel. I just thought it will be a great way to give a dose of our craziness to our fans."

"That is when I thought of getting my best friend, my sister and my better crazy half on the show. It was the craziest episode we shot for the channel. It felt like we relived the moments of 'Khan Sisters'," she added.

TV show "Khan Sisters", which put the spotlight on the two sisters, went off air five years ago.

(Source: IANS)

Tags > Gauhar Khan, Nigaar Khan, YouTube video, Khan Sisters, Spotlight,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top