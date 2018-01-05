Nigaar, Gauhar Khan reveal each other's secrets

Actresses and sisters Gauhar and Nigaar Khan
have revealed each other's secrets and habits in a YouTube video.
Nigaar appeared on Gauhar's new YouTube channel on its second episode on Wednesday.
Gauhar said in a statement, "
Everyone wanted the Khan sisters back for a very long time and since we were not doing the show, I have started my YouTube channel. I just thought it will be a great way to give a dose of our craziness to our fans.""
That is when I thought of getting my best friend, my sister and my better crazy half on the show. It was the craziest episode we shot for the channel. It felt like we relived the moments of 'Khan Sisters'," s
he added.
TV show "Khan Sisters
", which put the spotlight on the two sisters, went off air five years ago.
