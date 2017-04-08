Nikhil Chinappa and Neha Dhupia get into an argument on MTV Roadies Rising

From being in the judging panel on Roadies to being a gang leader on MTV Roadies Rising, Nikhil Chinappa sure knows the game better than anyone. The Roadies battle kick started in Orchha, Madhya Pradesh with all the gang leaders prepped up to win the first task of the deadliest season ever. This being Nikhil’s first stint as a gang leader, Nikhil’s passion for his team and the game was unbelievable and contagious.

Nikhil was seen supporting his gang members while they performed against other gangs. During the game other gang leaders- Rannvijay, Neha and Prince started revolting against Nikhil’s gang for going against the rule of the game. While Neha and Rannvijay said that Nikhil’s team should be ‘disqualified’, Nikhil was seen supporting his team and said, “I am sorry. I don’t agree. You have a barricade, you have got so much water. In the heat of a battle how is someone supposed to keep their balance. It’s not a quiz show, it is a task.” Neha was upset because Nikhil was supporting his team even when his gang members were going against the rule. Nikhil had a heated argument with other gang leaders and said, “When a contestant performs a task you can’t ask them not to push the barricade. They will try taking as much advantage as they want.”

Nikhil’s know-how of the game and his guidance and support did help his team perform well.

As they say, all is fair in love and war!