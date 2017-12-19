Nikhil responsible for Ishita and Pihu’s CRITICAL condition in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein!

It’s confirmed! Our favourite Ishi Maa aka Ishita Bhalla from Star Plus’ Yeh Hai Mohabbatein (Balaji Telefilms) is not dead!

The news about actress essaying the said character, Divyanka Tripathi quitting the show came as a shocker to all the avid TV lovers. While some speculated that the show won’t be the same anymore in her absence, others contemplated that this is a mere gimmick and there would be some twist to the story – a la Ekta Kapoor.

So here we are, bringing to you the latest spoiler which will leave you stupefied!

The viewers have already seen glimpses of a vicious man hidden behind a shadow. Also, the latest promos show that Ishita is screaming for help and requesting not to perform her last rites as she is not dead.

While the audience wonders what the entire mystery is, we have some news which would bring some clarity of thought.

As we all know, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein will now take a leap and the storyline will re-introduce Nikhil as the mystery man! Yes.

Nikhil (Ribbhu Mehra) has turned negative and brutal. In fact, he is the one who kidnapped Pihu (Ruhanika Dhawan) and injected the poisonous drug because of which Ishita was on the death bed!

This mystery will be revealed in the episodes airing tonight. Are you excited to watch this revelation?