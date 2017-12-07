Hot Downloads

Nikhil Sharma to enter Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Anwesha Kamal's picture
By Anwesha Kamal
07 Dec 2017 01:11 PM

Director’s Kut Productions’ popular daily Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is set to witness a new entry!!!

In the recent episodes of the series, all is going well between Kartik (Mohsin Khan) and Naira (Shivangi Joshi) but the duo is unaware of the storm that will soon be coming in their lives.

Actor Nikhil Sharma, who was earlier seen on popular shows like Suhani Si Ek Ladki and Ek Aastha Aisi Bhi will soon be entering Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Our source informs us that, Nikhil has been roped in to play the role of Raghav who will bw introduced in the show as Naira’s college friend. He will try to create misunderstandings between Kartik and Naira.

We tried but could not get in touch with Nikhil for a comment.

We hear, that the actor has already started shooting for the show.

Keep reading TellyChakkar for more updates. 

Tags > Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kut Productions, Star Plus, Nikhil Sharma, Mohsin Khan, Shivangi Joshi, TellyChakkar,

