Nikita and Himashu Soni in SABTV’s Khatmal-E-Ishque; Atul, Prasad and Shekhar roped in

SAB TV’s romcom drama Khatmal-E-Ishque is set to roll out a new story after the culmination of its ‘dancing traffic cop’ saga.

To do justice to the plot, Garima Productions (maker of the above venture) has signed Himashu Soni (last seen in Neeli Chatri Wale) and Do Dil Ek Jaan fame Nikita Sharma in lead roles.

Talking about the story, the tale will revolve around the newly married couple (arranged marriage) Nikita aka Mithu and Himanshu alias Shivam. Viewers will witness the pair’s post nuptial endeavour.

Shivam will play a desi munda while Mithu will be a modern girl. She will be much loved and pampered by her three mamas, to be played by Shekhar Shukla (FIR), Atul Parchure (Yam Hain Hum) and Prasad Barve (Dill Mill Gayye).

Shivam will turn ghar jamai for Mithu to adapt her style of living and also impress all her three mamas.

When we contacted Himashu, he said, “Yes, I am playing ghar jamai Shivam in the show. It is a very different desi character. Viewers can tune in from tonight to watch our story.”

We also buzzed Nikita but she remained busy shooting.

We wish the entire cast good luck on their new journey!