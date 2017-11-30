Nikita gets locked yet again; Kushal has a suggestion for her… Read on

Pretty and talented actress Nikita Dutta, who is currently seen on Sony TV’s popular series Haasil got locked herself outside her home yet again!!!

We all know people are once bitten twice shy but it seems to be the other way round for Nikita

If you guys remember, the lovely actress got locked outside her house on her birthday and she had to wait at her neighbor’s house until her maid comes with a spare key.

Nikita had then laughed it out about the situation on Twitter thinking that it’s the first and last thing happening with her.

Little did she know that it’s going to happen with her yet again!!!

Yes, recently she got locked once again and she again shared about it with her fans on Twitter. Have a look at her tweet –

I am not sure what award does one receive for constantly getting locked out of their own house. — Nikita Dutta (@nikifyinglife) 27 November 2017

She started getting mixed reactions from her fans on this tweet and the dashing dude Kushal Tandon jumped in with a solution for Nikita. Take a look at Kushal’s suggestion for Nikita –

Wats with u and ur key..... hang it on neck like a dog tag ! — KUSHAL TANDON (@KushalT2803) 28 November 2017

Nikita too agreed with Kushal and tweeted –

Definitely need one dog tag now — Nikita Dutta (@nikifyinglife) 28 November 2017

Interesting! Isn’t it?

Do you guys have any suggestion for Nikita? Drop in your comments below.