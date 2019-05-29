Nikita Sharma to play naagin on TV

MUMBAI: Another show on naagins is on the block!



After the success of Colors’ Naagin, Dangal TV is now set to bring a show on naagins, tentatively titled Ek Ichadhari Naagin Ka Inteqam, helmed by Triangle Films.



TellyChakkar has exclusively learned that TV actress Nikita Sharma, who rose to fame with Do Dil Ek Jaan, Maharakshak: Devi and Mahakali - Anth Hi Aarambh Hai, is set to depict the character of a shape-shifting snake.



The story will revolve around a naagin who wants to take the revenge from a thakur (played by Manish Khanna). Manish will be seen playing a negative character in the show.



We buzzed Nikita, but she remained unavailable for a comment.



TellyChakkar will soon be back with further developments!