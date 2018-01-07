Hot Downloads

Nikitin Dheer says negative roles are challenging

07 Jan 2018

Actor Nikitin Dheer, best known for playing a negative character in Shah Rukh Khan starrer "Chennai Express", says such roles have a lot of layers which make them very challenging.

Nikitin is currently seen playing Veer Pratap Chauhan, the main antagonist in "Ishqbaaaz".

Talking about the Star Plus show, Nikitin said in a statement: "I am very proud to play this character in 'Ishqbaaaz'. Veer is fun to play. It is very well written and the dialogues come out very well. My co-stars made me feel like one of their own. That made me very comfortable on the set since the first day."

On doing a negative role again, he said: "I am here to do good work and with negative roles, one has a lot of varieties to bring to the character. Also, they have a lot of layers which make them very challenging and fun to play."

(Source: IANS) 

 
