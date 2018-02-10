Nirbhay Wadhwa to reprise his role of Hanuman in Colors’ Shani

Mumbai: Colors’ TV’s mythological drama Karmaphal Daata Shani (2016) has been growing strong day-by-day despite the rumours of the show shutting down. Post the time leap, the storyline has seen entry of new actors. Latest, we’ve heard is that there’s going to be another new actor’s entry in the show helmed by Swastik Productions.

In the upcoming track, the narrative will focus on Lord Shani (essayed by Rohit Khurana) and Lord Hanuman. Before the leap child artist Krish Chauhan, was essaying the macho Lord. Post the leap the makers are getting on board a popular TV actor.

Hot bodied Nirbhay Wadhwa who played the titular role in Sankatmochan Mahabali Hanuman (2015) is all set to reprise his character. The Indian film and TV actor, started his career as Dushasana in Star Plus’ Mahabharat, which was produced by the above-mentioned production house. Shani will be his third outing with the producer Siddharth Tewary, after Mahabharat(2013) and Mahakali (2017).

Interestingly, according to an exclusive information, in the mythological show Nirbhay will essay the character of Lord Hanuman. The show will navigate through the story of the tussle between Lord Shani and Lord Hanuman. For the later character the makers couldn’t find a better fit than Nirbhay, who has essayed the character before on television.

The 30-year-old, Nirbhay has apparently given a nod and is working on the final work. As per a source, he will start the shoot from next week itself. The Hanuman track will go on air from 10 March and will continue for a while.

Little trivia – this won’t be the first time the hot lad, who hails from Rajasthan, will reprise a character. In the past Wadhwa has played the demon Mahishasura in Mahakali and Vighnaharta Ganesha (2017) both. Nirbhay, a father of one, didn’t respond to our calls till the time of filing the article.

We wish the actor a blissful journey in the daily show.