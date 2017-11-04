Zee TV’s Woh Apna Sa has a major drama in store for its viewers.

Ever since the leap, the makers of the Alchemy Productions’ show kept the masses glued to their TV screens by presenting interesting twist and turns.

Nisha (Manasi Salvi) already knows about Aditya’s (Sudeep Sahir) re-birth as Arjun and now, the lady will learn another shocking truth.

According to our sources, Samar (Ashish Kapoor) will happen to spot Jia (Disha Parmar) and will be shocked. He will later inform the same to Nisha.

In a shocking development, Nisha will be shaken up after coming face-to-face with Jia.

On the other hand, Arjun is in a fix as Nisha has asked Arjun to harm Aditya’s family and help her to take away his property.

Will Arjun help Nisha is her game plan?