Nitanshi Goel bags Inside Edge 2

MUMBAI: It’s raining digital contents!

Actors are now venturing into the digital medium in large numbers courtesy to its varied content and immense reach.

According to our sources, Nitanshi Goel who is also a part of &TV’s Daayan will soon make her digital debut with Amazon Prime's Inside Edge 2.

Season one of Inside Edge was quite appreciated by the audiences and its second season is one of the most anticipated web-series.

Nitanshi will apparently play the role of younger Roshni (Sayani Gupta). She will be seen in a geek look in the project.

We contacted Nitanshi, but she remained unavailable for comment.

Inside Edge season two will see cricketing drama going international with different locations and a potential villain.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.