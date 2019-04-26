News

Nitanshi Goel bags Inside Edge 2

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
26 Apr 2019 01:13 PM

MUMBAI: It’s raining digital contents!

Actors are now venturing into the digital medium in large numbers courtesy to its varied content and immense reach.

According to our sources, Nitanshi Goel who is also a part of &TV’s Daayan will soon make her digital debut with Amazon Prime's Inside Edge 2.

Season one of Inside Edge was quite appreciated by the audiences and its second season is one of the most anticipated web-series.

Nitanshi will apparently play the role of younger Roshni (Sayani Gupta). She will be seen in a geek look in the project.

We contacted Nitanshi, but she remained unavailable for comment.

Inside Edge season two will see cricketing drama going international with different locations and a potential villain.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

Tags > Nitanshi Goel, Amazon Prime's Inside Edge 2, &TV’s Daayan, Roshni (Sayani Gupta), TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

ZEE5 ANNOUNCES HISTORICAL DRAMA ‘HUTATMA’

ZEE5 ANNOUNCES HISTORICAL DRAMA ‘HUTATMA’
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Tanuj Virwani
Tanuj Virwani
Anuj Saxena
Anuj Saxena
Aditya Redij
Aditya Redij
Ansha Sayeed
Ansha Sayeed
Priya Bhatija
Priya Bhatija
Rehaan Roy
Rehaan Roy
Amit Sadh
Amit Sadh
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Karan Tacker
Karan Tacker
Karan Johar
Karan Johar

past seven days