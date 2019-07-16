Nitanshi Goel roped in for ZEE5’s Posham Pa

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an interesting update from the digital world.



Now, we have exclusive information from the sets of ZEE5’s upcoming web movie titled Posham Pa.



The story of Posham Pa revolves around a psychologically disturbed mother who pushes her daughters into a life of crime. Her daughters receive the death penalty from the government for their criminal activities and subsequently reveal their life stories to two documentarians.



As per reports, the project will have a stellar cast including actors Mahie Gill, Ragini Khanna, Sayani Gupta, Shivani Raghuvanshi, and Imaad Shah in prominent roles.



According to our sources, child actress Nitanshi Goel will also be a part of the project.



Nitanshi will play the younger version of Mahie Gill’s daughter.



Nitanshi has been a part of shows like Daayan and Thapki Pyaar Ki.



We couldn’t connect with Nitanshi for a comment.



