Nitesh Pandey to play a cameo in SAB TV’s Chidiya Ghar

SAB TV’s Chidiya Ghar (Garima Productions) will see a new entry in their show.

Noted television actor Nitesh Pandey, who was last seen in Sony Entertainment Television’s Ek Rishta Saajhedari Ka, is set to play a cameo in the above mentioned comedy drama.

We have heard that Nitesh has been roped in to play Koyal’s (Additi Sajwan) mama (uncle) in the show.

As per the storyline, Nitesh’s character will be once a rich man but sadly now, he will not have money to get his son married. However, Chidiya Ghar family will be unaware of this fact. When he will visit their house, the Narayan family will get excited and without any invitation, they will plan to go to Mumbai to attend his son’s wedding.

We contacted Nitesh, who added, “I am great friends with the show's producer Ashwni Dhir, and since donkey years we wanted to work together. As I was free I thought of playing the character.”

Nitesh has begun shooting and his entry will air in days to come. Checkout the above picture of Nitesh in his character look!