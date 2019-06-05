News

Niti Taylor’s dramatic side!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
05 Jun 2019 03:17 PM

MUMBAI: The popular actress Niti Taylor rose to fame with her performance in the show, Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan. She was last seen playing the lead role in Star Plus’ popular show, Ishqbaaz.                  

The actress is full of life and an active social media user. She regularly posts something to keep her fans updated. She is a fashionista and shares fashionable pictures of herself on her accounts. We browsed through her Instagram profile to check her out as she tries to make a style statement in every outfit she wears.  

And we can’t agree more to her bio on Instagram which reads, "All Shades of Dramatic" as her pictures reflect all shades of drama. 

Take a look below:

 

