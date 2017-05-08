Niti Taylor suffering from allergies

Pretty and talented actress Niti Taylor is currently winning appreciations for her role in Life OK’s Ghulaam.

It is said that life of an actor is not easy, and she is living example of the same.

Niti, is facing health issues these days but she continues to shoot despite ill-health.

Niti is suffering from allergies, and has got skin rashes. She took Instagram to share about the same with her followers.

Awww...Hope you heal soon.

We tried reaching out to Niti but she remained unavailable for comments.