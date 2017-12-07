No insecurities with Arshi; Hina should have respected Hiten: Gauri Pradhan

Television actress Gauri Pradhan says she is not insecure about Bigg Boss 11 contestant Arshi Khan flirting with her husband Hiten Tejwani in the show and finds her entertaining instead.

Asked if there is any insecurity when Arshi flirts with Hiten, Gauri told IANS over phone from Mumbai: "No, there is no insecurity. I find her quite entertaining. She is so much younger and I think because of this (flirting) a little bit of fun factor is there in the show. I am sure she is doing this because she is in the game and she doesn't mean anything."

Gauri, who married Hiten in 2004, says she has been with him for too long to feel insecure.

Talking about Hiten's game, she said: "He is playing very well. He is exactly what he's outside he's like that inside. There is absolutely no change in him. He is very non-interfering, calm and patient. I think he is doing very well."

In an episode of Bigg Boss 11, which airs on Colors, contestant Hina Khan called Hiten spineless.

What does Gauri think about that?

"She is much younger than Hiten and not that experienced and has done only one show. She has to see a lot in life. When you are inside, there is a lot of frustration. Nobody to talk to or to vent... She should have respected him," said the actress.