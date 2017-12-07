Hot Downloads

Ridhi Dogra
Ridhi Dogra
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Karan V Grover
Karan V Grover
Srishty Rode
Srishty Rode
Sumeet Vyas
Sumeet Vyas
Rajinikanth
Rajinikanth
Abhishek Malik
Abhishek Malik
Arjun Bijlani
Arjun Bijlani
Dhruv Bhandari
Dhruv Bhandari
Emma Watson
Emma Watson

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

quickie
Navina Bole would like to get naughty with Nakuul Mehta

Navina Bole would like to get naughty with Nakuul Mehta

more quickie Click Here

poll

Are you happy with Rohan Gandotra replacing Siddharth Shukla in Dil Se Dil Tak?

Are you happy with Rohan Gandotra replacing Siddharth Shukla in Dil Se Dil Tak?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which bride looks most stunning in her wedding attire?

Which bride looks most stunning in her wedding attire?
previous polls Click Here
Home > Tv > Tv News
News

No insecurities with Arshi; Hina should have respected Hiten: Gauri Pradhan

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
07 Dec 2017 07:11 PM

Television actress Gauri Pradhan says she is not insecure about Bigg Boss 11 contestant Arshi Khan flirting with her husband Hiten Tejwani in the show and finds her entertaining instead.

Asked if there is any insecurity when Arshi flirts with Hiten, Gauri told IANS over phone from Mumbai: "No, there is no insecurity. I find her quite entertaining. She is so much younger and I think because of this (flirting) a little bit of fun factor is there in the show. I am sure she is doing this because she is in the game and she doesn't mean anything." 

Gauri, who married Hiten in 2004, says she has been with him for too long to feel insecure. 

Talking about Hiten's game, she said: "He is playing very well. He is exactly what he's outside he's like that inside. There is absolutely no change in him. He is very non-interfering, calm and patient. I think he is doing very well." 

In an episode of Bigg Boss 11, which airs on Colors, contestant Hina Khan called Hiten spineless. 

What does Gauri think about that?

"She is much younger than Hiten and not that experienced and has done only one show. She has to see a lot in life. When you are inside, there is a lot of frustration. Nobody to talk to or to vent... She should have respected him," said the actress. 

Tags > Gauri Pradhan, Bigg Boss 11, Hiten Tejwani, Hina Khan, Respected, Arshi Khan,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top