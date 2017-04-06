No sizzle only fizzle: Abhishek-Sonali asked to build up chemistry for show

If only building chemistry was as easy as chemistry class in school!

TV shows work on characters and how well they get connected with the audience. Once, they get attached to a on-screen couple’s charm, the serial sees a rise in numbers.

But if the chemistry fizzles, well, God save the daily and the actors then!

Something similar has happened with the lead stars of Ek Vivaah Aisa Bhi on &TV.

The protagonists, Abhishek Malik and Sonali Nikam, are definitely great actors, but their romantic scenes on-screen seem to be quite dull.

With ratings at a stagnant position, the channel heads and makers (Nivedita Basu), were having sleepless nights, trying their best to create some magic with the leads.

And guess what folks, the creatives then pulled up the actors and asked them on what’s stopping them from looking good on screen.

Shared a source, “Abhishek and Sonali were told that their chemistry was just not fulfilling audience’s expectations and that they will have to work on it. The two actors have been told to spend more time together, build a strong friendship, so that their off screen camaraderie could reflect on screen too.”

Packed off together, the two actors are trying their best to bring a fresh new avatar of their bonding in the show.

When we called Abhishek, he shared, "Yes, we have been told to spend time together. It’s really funny but you can’t help it. We did not strike a friendship from the time we met, and hardly had any conversation apart from work. That may be the cause but both me and Sonali are thorough professionals, and will not compromise on putting efforts. Interestingly, our fans are loving our jodi though.”

Will this ‘spend time’ formula work? Or fall flat? Only time will tell!