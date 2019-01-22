News

Nora Fatehi to do a sizzling Belly Dance for Dance Plus 4 finale

22 Jan 2019

MUMBAI: Star Plusâ€™Â popularÂ reality showÂ Dance Plus 4 is gearing up for its most awaited finale. Adding to the excitementÂ Bollywoodâ€™s most loved celebrities will grace the show and show off their dancing skills.

Nora Fatehi, who won millions of hearts with her sultry moves in Dilbar, has created her niche in Bollywood with her spell binding dancing skills. She recently enthralled the audiencesâ€™ with her breath-taking performance on â€˜Kamariyaâ€™ and now is all set to sizzle in the grand finale of Dance Plus 4 with her mesmerizingÂ Â moves.

Â The gorgeous actress wonâ€™t just be a celebrity guest but also mesmerize everyone with her performance on the medley of her chartbuster songs. Right from Dilbar, kamariya to Naah, Manohari and others, she is all set to enthrall the audiences! Nora Fatehi has also been roped in for Remo Dâ€™Souzaâ€™s upcoming film starring Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor and she is extremely excited to perform in superjudge Remo Dâ€™souzaâ€™s show.

Â Â Behold to watch Nora Belly dance on the small screen adding to the star studded extravaganza of the Dance+4 Grand Finale. She is sure to leave the audiences captivated. We cannot wait to witness this!!

