Nora Fatehi’s jaw dropping ‘impromptu’ belly dancing

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
22 Mar 2018 05:25 PM

Mumbai: The Bigg Boss fame Nora Fatehi, a self-taught belly dancing sensation, has become a viral star because her mesmerizing dance moves.  With over 4.5 Million views on her videos on YouTube, this star is taking the internet by storm. 

Her last video where she swayed to the moves of ‘Swag Se Swagat’ from Tiger ZInda Hai got tremendous response.

This Baahubali dancer recently shared an impromptu video of one of her performances and people can’t get enough.

Check out the video here-

A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi) on

Isn't she amazing?

