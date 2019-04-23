Not Abhinav Singh but Abhinav Singh Kant to play Arjun in Dwarkadheesh 2

MUMBAI: Dangal TV will soon roll out the second season of Dwarkadheesh – Bhagwan Shree Krishna. Vishal Karwal will be seen depicting the lead role.



Recently, there were reports by an online portal about actor Abhinav Singh being roped in to play the character of Arjun.



However, actor Abhinav Singh Kant, who has featured in episodic shows, Ishq Subhan Allah, and web-series Four More Shots Please, has told TellyChakkar that he is the one who has been locked to play the role of Arjun in the show.



He shared, 'I understand that the same name leads to confusion, but I am shocked that there was news about an actor named Abhinav Singh playing the role of Arjun. He has even shared the story link on his Facebook profile. It is very strange, as I will be a part of the show Dwarkadheesh, not him. I have even started shooting for the show. I hope this story clears all the confusion.'