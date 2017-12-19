Hot Downloads

Vidyut Jamwal
Vidyut Jamwal
Srishty Rode
Srishty Rode
Piyush Sahdev
Piyush Sahdev
Priyamvada Kant
Priyamvada Kant
Meer Ali
Meer Ali
Paul Walker
Paul Walker
Akhlaque Khan
Akhlaque Khan
Monica Sehgal
Monica Sehgal
Ranbir Kapoor
Ranbir Kapoor
Ragini Khanna
Ragini Khanna

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

poll

Do you think Hiten Tejwani deserves another chance to enter Bigg Boss 11?

Do you think Hiten Tejwani deserves another chance to enter Bigg Boss 11?
previous polls Click Here
Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Not attending Bengaluru New Year bash: Sunny Leone

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
19 Dec 2017 07:14 PM

Actress Sunny Leone on Tuesday said that she will not attend the New Year bash in the city after the police denied permission to the organisers.

"Since the police of Bengaluru have publicly said that they will not be able to ensure mine, and all who attend, safety for my New Years event, my team and I feel, safety of the people should always come first. Therefore, I cannot attend. God bless and I wish everyone a safe and Happy New Year," Sunny tweeted.

Earlier on Saturday Bengaluru Police Commissioner T. Suneel Kumar denied permission for a New Year bash in the city where Sunny was invited to perform.

"We are denying permission for Sunny Leone's musical show on December 31 night to maintain law and order and prevent any untoward incident in the city," Kumar told reporters here.

Sunny was supposed to perform at the Manyata Tech Park in the city suburbs. However, the city police chief said it would not be possible to provide enough security at the venue as the entire force would be on duty across the city on that night.

"In view of a directive from the Karnataka High Court on Friday to ensure peaceful New Year celebrations and prevent untoward incidents in the city, we will not be able to deploy enough force at one place at the risk of other areas," he said.





Tags > Sunny Leone, attending, Bengaluru, New Year bash, Manyata Tech Park, Karnataka High Court,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top