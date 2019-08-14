News

Not Bhavin Bhanushali but Akshit Sukhija to play the lead in Colors’ Shubh Aarambh

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
14 Aug 2019 07:25 PM

MUMBAITellyChakkar exclusively reported about actress Mahima Makwana and TikTok sensation Bhavin Bhanushali being roped in for Shashi Sumeet Productions' upcoming show Shubh Aarambh on Colors (Read here: Mahima Makwana to be paired opposite Bhavin Bhanushali in Colors’ Shubh Aarambh).

However, as per the latest development, due to unknown reasons, the makers have finalized actor Akshit Sukhija as the lead. Akshit made his TV debut with Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka Season 2.

Shubh Aarambh is love story where Akshit will be paired opposite Mahima.

We could not get through Akshit for his comment.

As per media reports, veteran actress Rupa Divetia has also been roped to play a powerful character in the show. Divetia is known for Sambhav Asambhav, Shree, and Jeet Gayi Toh Piya More.

Shubh Aarambh will be launched in September.

Along with Shubh Aarambh, Shashi Sumeet Production is also working on season 2 of Sony TV’s popular show Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai.

past seven days