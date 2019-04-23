News

Not Eva Grover but Preeti Puri to join the cast of Zee TV’s Aghori

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
23 Apr 2019 07:20 PM
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s upcoming show Aghori (Essel Vision Productions)is one of the most anticipated shows.

The unexplored concept of the show have successfully created a buzz and curiosity among the viewers.

As per reports, Gaurav Chopra, Simran Kaur, Eva Grover, and Charu Mehra will be seen playing pivot roles in the show. Also, TellyChakkar.com already reported about Malhar Pandya and Paulomi Das has also joined the cast of the project. (Read here: Malhar Pandya and Poulmi Das in Zee TV’s Aghori)

TellyChakkar.com has exclusively learned that, however Eva Grover was in talks for the project, things did not materialize and hence the makers have now zeroed upon the gorgeous Preeti Puri to play the part.

We couldn’t get through Preeti and Eva for a comment.

TellyChakkar promises to be back with more exciting news. 
