Not Jimmy Moses, Peepli Live fame Omkar Das roped in for SAB TV’s Tenali Rama

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
26 Dec 2017 02:05 PM

TellyChakkar has an update from SAB TV’s most popular comedy mythological show Tenali Rama, produced by Contiloe.

According to the media reports, stand-up comedian Jimmy Moses has been roped in for the above drama to play an important role.

However, TellyChakkar has learnt that not Jimmy Moses but Peepli Live fame Omkar Das Manikpuri who is also a very renowned theatre artist, has been finalised to depict the character of an Aghori Baba in the project.

Omkar has already started shooting and this particular sequence that is slated to air in coming days. 

We couldn’t get in touch with Omkar till the time of filing the story.

Checkout Omkar's Aghori look for the Contiloe comedy series Tenali Rama!





