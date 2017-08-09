Seems like Endemol Shine India and Colors are trying their best to get a diva like Priyanka Chopra in the house of Bigg Boss 11.

As we reported earlier about Priyanka's lookalike has been approached for the upcoming season of Bigg Boss as a commoner.

However, as per the latest reports, Navpreet Banga, who has already rubbished the rumours, is not doing the show.

So it’s not Navpreet but another Priyanka Chopra’s doppelganger has been roped in. The lady of discussion is Neha Malik.

A self-claimed PeeCee fan, Malik is an internet sensation. The model-cum-actor who has been seen in a few music videos has over a million followers on Instagram.

As per our sources, the fashion and fitness model has tentatively signed on the dotted lines. She’ll be entering the show as a commoner. Neha would be the lucky one to get paid, as not all thecommoners are getting paid this season.

If things fall into place Neha might get lucky to participate in Bigg Boss season 11.

Bigg Boss 11 is slated to air from 24 September.