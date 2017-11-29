Hot Downloads

Ravi Bhatia
Ravi Bhatia
Sushant Divgikar
Sushant Divgikar
Jim Carrey
Jim Carrey
Rani Mukerji
Rani Mukerji
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Kunwar Amar
Kunwar Amar
Robert Downey
Robert Downey Jr
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Rashami Desai
Rashami Desai
Navina Bole
Navina Bole

quickie
One night stands are not part of my life, says Anjum Fakih

One night stands are not part of my life, says Anjum Fakih

more quickie Click Here

guess who
Qubool Hai!!!
guess more Click Here

poll

Friends turn foes: Whom do you support?

Friends turn foes: Whom do you support?
previous polls Click Here
Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Not quitting Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai: Shubhangi Atre

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
29 Nov 2017 06:53 PM

Actress Shubhangi Atre, who essays Angoori bhabhi in Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai!, says she is not leaving the show.

Commenting on rumours about her quitting the show to join politics, Shubhangi said in a statement: "I'm not quitting my show. I really don't know from where these baseless rumours are coming from. People had spotted me at some political event and even the ongoing track in the show is about me standing in an election. So maybe rumours are coming from there."

The actress says she enjoys playing her role in the show. "I'm enjoying playing the character and entertaining my fans," she added.

In May last year, Shubhangi had replaced actress Shilpa Shinde, who was originally playing the title role of Angoori bhabhi in "Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai!"

Tags > SAB TV, Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai, Shubhangi Atre, Saumya Tandon, Rohitash Gaud, Aashif Sheikh,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top