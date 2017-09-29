She gained popularity as Parvati bhabhi in TV show "Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii" and went on to break that image with "Bade Achche Lagte Hain". But popular actress Sakshi Tanwar says that, at the moment, she is not ready to commit to a daily show and is finding happiness in doing finite series.

"I have done the fiction genre for a good 15-16 years... The kind of commitment a daily show requires is something I am not ready for at this point of time, especially with the subjects that are being offered to me," Sakshi told IANS on the phone from Mumbai.

"I am happier doing finite series like '24' or a cookery show," she added.

Looking back, the actress said: "I did 'Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii', which lasted for eight years, and then I did 'Bade Achche Lagte Hain', which lasted three-and-a-half years. So, that does not leave you time to do other stuff. I think I am happier doing smaller series."

Born and brought up in Alwar, Rajasthan, Sakshi started her journey as an anchor, moved into acting in TV shows and went on to make her Bollywood debut opposite Aamir Khan in "Dangal". She has also featured in a web series.

Sakshi says she wants to get associated with content which entertains as well as educates.

"There is nothing for children. I would love to be a part of a show which caters to children. When we were younger, there were so many shows on Doordarshan, but unfortunately I don't see them any more.

"So something which is like that, something which is more aspirational in nature and something which is entertaining and educating at the same time."

The actress, who is seen hosting food show "Tyohaar Ki Thaali", will reunite with her "Bade Achche Lagte Hain" co-star Ram Kapoor for the second season of "Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat".

Refraining from divulging any information about the show, the Lady Shri Ram College alumnus said: "We have started shooting for it and I don't know what is the plan for uploading the episodes. It will take over from where the story ended in the first part."

The show narrates the love story of an alcoholic and a counsellor who helps him kick the habit.

Sakshi says she doesn't have to put any effort to get the chemistry right with Ram.

"We hit it off on the very first day and it has been the same. Nothing has changed. It is fun to shoot with him because he has a lot of happy energy around him. Mostly, we do impromptu scenes because we take a lot of cues from each other. We never rehearse our scenes."

Her Bollywood debut "Dangal", which released last year, is still making waves abroad.

The film -- based on the life of wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat, who trains his daughters Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari to be world-class grapplers -- has become the highest grossing Bollywood film in China.

So, what about her next Bollywood project?

"There are a lot of good offers. I am happy that so many subjects are being taken up for web series and short films. Whenever time allows, and if something really excites me and challenges me as an actor, I will take it up."

(Source: IANS)