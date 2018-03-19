Not Sneha, Akshara but Vrushika finalized for Tamanna

Mumbai: Well, digital series are the latest fad in the industry. Joining the streaks is producer Ranjeet Thakur’s Frames Production. TellyChakkar was the first one to report about the production house’s next venture with OTT platform Viu. We reported about Sneha Ullal making her digital debut with the show tentatively titled as Tamanna. However, later, Ullal was replaced by another film actress Akshara Hassan for the titular character.

Now, according to the latest update, Hassan has backed out of the project.

“She did start the workshop but she couldn’t handle the stress,” an insider from the series revealed to TellyChakkar.

Apparently, the shooting was set to begin from 15 March, however, due to Hassan’s last moment exit, the makers were in a fix to find out a replacement.

TellyChakkar dig out further to find out the replacement, and we hear it is none other than Vrushika Mehta.

The 24-year old actress rose to fame, courtesy Channel V’s popular show Dil Dosti Dance. Now the actress will come back to the genre of dancing with Tamanna. Since the series is based on the backdrop of dancing and Vrushika is also a professional dancer, the makers found her apt for the role.

Last seen in Star Plus’ Ishqbaaaz, Mehta will make her digital debut with the project. Vrushika refused to comment anything when we contacted her for more details.

The suspense drama will go on floors from 20 March and will be a 13-episodic series.

Needless to say, all the fans of Vrushika will be excited to see her dancing again on the screens.

Stay tuned for TellyChakkar for more updates.