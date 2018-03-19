Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Not Sneha, Akshara but Vrushika finalized for Tamanna

Vinay MR Mishra's picture
By Vinay MR Mishra
19 Mar 2018 02:14 PM

Mumbai: Well, digital series are the latest fad in the industry. Joining the streaks is producer Ranjeet Thakur’s Frames Production. TellyChakkar was the first one to report about the production house’s next venture with OTT platform Viu. We reported about Sneha Ullal making her digital debut with the show tentatively titled as Tamanna. However, later, Ullal was replaced by another film actress Akshara Hassan for the titular character.

Now, according to the latest update, Hassan has backed out of the project.

“She did start the workshop but she couldn’t handle the stress,” an insider from the series revealed to TellyChakkar.

Apparently, the shooting was set to begin from 15 March, however, due to Hassan’s last moment exit, the makers were in a fix to find out a replacement.

TellyChakkar dig out further to find out the replacement, and we hear it is none other than Vrushika Mehta.

The 24-year old actress rose to fame, courtesy Channel V’s popular show Dil Dosti Dance. Now the actress will come back to the genre of dancing with Tamanna. Since the series is based on the backdrop of dancing and Vrushika is also a professional dancer, the makers found her apt for the role.

Last seen in Star Plus’ Ishqbaaaz, Mehta will make her digital debut with the project. Vrushika refused to comment anything when we contacted her for more details.

The suspense drama will go on floors from 20 March and will be a 13-episodic series.

Needless to say, all the fans of Vrushika will be excited to see her dancing again on the screens.

Stay tuned for TellyChakkar for more updates.

Tags > Tamanna, Ranjeet Thakur, Frames Production, OTT platform Viu, Channel V, Dil Dosti Dance, Sneha Ullal, Akshara Hassan, Vrushika Mehta, Star Plus, Ishqbaaaz, digital debut,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Tiger & Disha grace &TV's High Fever...

Tiger & Disha grace &TV's High Fever...Dance Ka Naya Tevar
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Yami Gautam
Yami Gautam
Divyanka Tripathi
Divyanka Tripathi
Madalsa Sharma
Madalsa Sharma
Rakesh Paul
Rakesh Paul
Rithvik Dhanjani
Rithvik Dhanjani
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Zulfi Syed
Zulfi Syed
Tripta Parashar
Tripta Parashar
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Aasma Siddiqui
Aasma Siddiqui

poll

Which TV actress looks pretty with a nose ring?

Which TV actress looks pretty with a nose ring?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Will you miss watching Shaleen Malhotra in Laado 2?

Will you miss watching Shaleen Malhotra in Laado 2?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days