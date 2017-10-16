Vikram Bhatt’s Twisted created ripples and sent shockers across in the industry, when TV beauty Nia Sharma went bold to another level. The web series was one of the boldest moves made by the makers. Nia also went ahead to kiss a female character in the thriller. The show was not just in the news for its bold content but also for its gripping storyline.

There were already reports about Bhatt bringing back the sequel of Twisted. Contrary to reports in an online portal, Sreejita De won’t be playing the female lead in the web-series.

TellyChakkar has it exclusively that Bigg Boss fame model, Karishma Kotak has been finalised by the makers as the leading lady of the venture. The sequel just like its part one will be a murder drama.

Reprising his character of Aryan Mathur from part one, Rahul Raj will be back again in his cop avatar. Along with him Tiaa Bajpai who was also part of first installment will be seen in the second venture as well.

The beauty of the show won’t just be limited to Karishma. The makers have also cast another beauty pageant winner, Miss Grand India International-Pankhuri Giddwani. Giddwani is not just an extremely pretty face and a body but also an intellectual personality. Fun fact, she scored 97.25 % in her ICS exams.

The series will also see another parallel lead, Adnan Khan who was seen in Channel V’s Friends Conditions Apply*. The series will be a murder mystery, Rahul and Tia will play investigating officers. Twisted gained huge viewership courtesy, TV bahu Nia Sharma’s sensuous transformation.

A credible source confirmed the whole development and also shared that the second part will be a way better script and more twisted. Sreejita seemed to be pretty pepped about her role, quipped she, “since the dates were clashing with Untouchables, I had to leave the project.”

The shooting for the show will go on floor from 22 October. The 13 episodic series is slated to go on air from December. It will be launched on VB on Web channel.