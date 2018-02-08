Home > Tv > Tv News
Not Star Plus, Nikhil Dwivedi to launch ‘Shrimad Bhagavad’ on Colors

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
08 Feb 2018 11:00 AM

Mumbai: It’s been quite some time now that Bollywood star Nikhil Dwivedi is working on his next big budget TV project.

Few months back TellyChakkar had reported about Nikhil planning to launch a show Shrimad Bhagavad on Star Plus.

Now, we have a latest update on the show for our readers.

Our sources inform us that Star Plus has planned to do away with the show and now Shrimad Bhagavad will launch on Colors.

Yes, the project has already been commissioned by Colors and makers are working full-fledged on the mythological series.

According to our sources, Shrimad Bhagavad will be a 52 episodes show and would air on Sunday for an hour. The show will revolve around Radha and Krishna who will also happen to be the narrator of the show.

Also, the show will unveil story post Mahabharat. Each episode will have a question, which will be solved by Radha and Krishna.

Shrimad Bhagvad will go on floors by April.

We could not get through Nikhil for a comment.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

