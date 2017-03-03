Not timeslot, content determines audience connect: Kanwar Dhillon

After being tagged as the son to a popular dad, Kanwar Dhillon has come a long way and made his stature as a lead actor in the TV industry.

All set to play the hero in Star Plus’ next Ek Aastha Aisi Bhee, to be produced by writers Dheeraj Sarna and Ved Raj.

As readers would know, the drama will portray the tale of a girl who questions the blind beliefs of God.

On the other hand, her love interest Shiv played by Kanwar will project opposite values.

Kanwar, who claims to be a spiritual rather than religious, in real life shared, “The concept is a beautiful one where two people with different religious beliefs get together. How they make an impact in each other’s life will pass on a great message to viewers. The concept is unique as for the first time the lead of the show will question God but we have tried to keep it balanced and present both sides.”

With the serial launching at the afternoon slot, we asked the actor if he was concerned of it reaching the audience. “Initially, I was scared but then Star Plus has had a great history when it comes to afternoon slot shows. And as a number one GEC they do know how to promote and distribute their products to the right audience.”

“I also believe that a serial might take time to connect but if it the content is good, audience will stay hooked. Prime time shows go off air if it doesn’t connect, so I think time slot is hardly a matter of concern. But making a comeback after a long time, I really hope out project is well accepted by masses,” he concluded.

Good luck Kanwar!!

Ek Aastha Aisi Bhee launches 3 April, 1:30 pm.