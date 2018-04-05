Not used body double for my scenes: Suhani Dhanki

Mumbai: Actress Suhani Dhanki, who had no clue about stunts or effective use of combat skills, says a body double was not used for her scenes in the show Porus.

"Laachi (her character) is as strong as any of the other actors or even the male counterparts in the show. She is a strong character -- both physically and emotionally. The kind of training that I have gone through is immense. I have not used a body double for my scenes," Suhani said.

"I have practiced hours of horse riding, sword fighting, exercises that are extreme, underwater swimming and much more," she added.

Her character has a romantic side too.

"I play the love interest of Porus and it will be interesting to see the upcoming romantic sequence," she concluded.

(Source: IANS)