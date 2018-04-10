Now, I want to play a lead role: Zuber K Khan on his exit from 'Kasam'

Mumbai: Colors TV’s popular show, Kasam - Tere Pyaar Ki has been gaining popularity by the passing day.



First, we had Kratika Sengar’s return on the show being demanded by the audiences and now the odd timing not affecting the viewership at all. The show has been on-air for two years now and rumours suggest that there’s going to be a revamp for the show with Ssharad Malhotra aka Rishi and Kratika Sengar aka Tanu being retained.



According to media reports, the entire cast apart from the main leads will be wiped o from the show owing to another reincarnation drama. Zuber K Khan who plays Manpreet Singh Bedi (Rishi’s younger brother) talks about his exit from the show and his future plans where he is keen to pursue his career in Bollywood.



Zuber says, “My contract was expiring and it was mutually decided that, it is time for Manpreet's journey to end. I have two pending films, that I am shooting for currently. The show will soon be taking a leap and I am now open to other opportunities too."



On his experience working with Balaji and Ekta Kapoor, to which he said, "My experience working with Balaji has been phenomenal, and I would love to work with them again. However, as of now, I am taking a gap from TV for films that I am shooting for. As soon as, I am done shooting for the films, I will be open to doing TV again. But it will lead roles, that I will be looking for now."



The air has been cleared that it wasn’t Zuber K Khan who was making an abrupt exit from the show but the format of the new season that requires a fresh casting.