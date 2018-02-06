Now Jalpari will swoon her magic on screens; read all the details

Mumbai: After the enigmatic Naagin that aired on Colors bestowed its magic on the screens, it is now time for 'Jalpari.' Experimenting with the same genre of fantasy drama with a fancy mythical creature, a brand new show is on the blocks for the Hindi television.

TellyChakkar has it exclusively, that a new production house is rolling out a new show. Inception Media, a brain child of Nanndita Kothari and Vipul Kothari are working on a fantasy drama. As per the information that we’ve gathered, the daily soap will be based on the life of a mermaid. Tentatively titled Jalpari, it will chiefly focus on the life of a 12-year-old mermaid.

The show will be a daily and go on air on BIG Magic. The casting is already done and TellyChakkar exclusively has all the names of the actors who are a part of this upcoming show. The titular character will be essayed by popular child artist Arshifa Khan. Arshifa, 14, made her debut with Star Plus’ popular Veera (2012) and wast last seen in Meri Durga (2017) which airs on the same GEC. The young gal started her career at a tender age and has worked in over a dozen shows like Jeannie Aur Juju (2012), Uttaran (2008) among others.

On the other hand, Meet Mukhi, 11, has been finalized to play the male protagonist who will find the mermaid. Meet is best known for his stint in TV shows like Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke (2012) and Sankat Mochan Mahabali Hanuman (2015).

Popular TV actor, Sandeep Rajora, last seen in Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai (2017), will get back on screens with the show. The model turned actor will have an integral part in the narrative. Another TV actress, Sonali Nikam is also part of the series. She was last seen as the female lead in &TV’s show Ek Vivah Aisa Bhi (2017).

Furthermore, Kajal Pisal, best known for her roles in Bade Acche Lagte Hain (2011), has a pivotal role in the adventure series. Most probably, she will play a mother to Meet. Arya DharamChand is also a part of the series. The actor has been part of many shows earlier.

This will be the production firm’s debut on the television space. Nanndita Kothari, has a illustrious experience over six years of career. She has worked with Shashi-Sumeet Production, Baba Arts as creative director and producer respectively. We couldn’t get in touch with the lady or with the above-mentioned names to get any official comment.

The series will most probably go on floors by the end of this week. Are you excited to watch this new fantasy series based on mermaids? Comment below your excitement and share the article with your friends.