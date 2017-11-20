Bigg Boss and negativity go hand in hand. There have been so many issues with the contestants in the Bigg Boss house that we have lost count. And now, another new day inside Bigg Boss 11 started on a negative note.

Contestant VJ Benafsha Soonawalla was the latest contestant to be evicted from the show. Whoever it is , the viewers can be rest assured that the controversies never cease to exist.

The new day started off with a heated argument between Shilpa Shinde and Sapna Choudhary. The duo got into a nasty fight after Akash Dadlani went to Sapna revealing how Shilpa has made some comment on her.

This didn’t go down well with Sapna, who walked straight towards Shilpa asking her about the comment she made on her. Shilpa denied making any such comment on her ‘standard’. Shilpa Shinde, who has been commenting on each one in the house, has finally got a taste of her own medicine.

It was very much expected that Hina Khan had to put her two pice bit in especially because she was also present during the argument. Therefore, she too got into a fight with Shilpa Shinde.

Well, as the game is getting closer and serious; things are turning more intense for the housemates. A day without fights and arguments is not a day in Bigg Boss 11 house.

Take a quick look at the goings on: