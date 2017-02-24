NSD artist Vijay Kumar in Star Plus’ next

Talented NSD (National School of Drama) actor Vijay Kumar will be seen on television after a hiatus!!

The seasoned actor, who has recently been part of movies Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Agent Vinod and the upcoming flick Anaarkali of Aaraah, will be seen playing a powerful role in acclaimed writer turned Producer Zama Habib’s upcoming show for Star Plus. In TV, Vijay has been part of shows Chand Chupa Baadal Mein, Ruk Jaana Nahin, Desh Ki Beti Nandini.

As reported by Tellychakkar.com, Zama’s Qisaago Telefilms will come up with a unique family drama, the pilot of which has been approved as of now.

The show will see Diya Aur Baati Hum fame Kunal Khosla and newbie Bhumika Gurung playing lead roles. The show will also see Indraneil Sengupta playing a pivotal role.

We now hear of Vijay Kumar playing the negative lead, that of a zamindar who would be hungry for power.

As per a reliable source, “The beauty of this show will be that even though the story will be dealt around a hard-hitting theme, the narrative will have a light-hearted feel to it. In the same way, even though Vijay Kumar will play a negative shaded character, the man will not come across as a hardcore negative.”

When contacted, Vijay Kumar confirmed the news, but refused to divulge any details.

We also buzzed Producer Zama Habib, but did not get through to him.

We hear that the show will soon be going on floor!!

Watch out for this space for more updates.