Nupur Joshi to enter Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Rajan Shahi’s long running popular daily Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) is keeping the viewers gripped with some exciting twist and turns. The show is getting good response from the audience with its ongoing track revolving around the romantic tale of Kartik (Mohsin Khan) and Naira (Shivangi Joshi).

Now, the plot will thicken with the entry of a new character.

Our source has informed us that actor Nupur Joshi (lead in yesteryear show Rakhi) has been brought on board to enact the role of Kartik’s real mom and she will commence shooting soon.

As per the story, Parul Chauhan aka Suvarna is the step mom of Kartik, and his real mom has been shown deceased. However, in a twist, it will be revealed that Kartik’s real mom is alive (voila).

When we contacted Nupur to learn more on the developing story, she said, “I have been approached for the show but nothing has been confirmed as of now.”

How will her entry change Kartik’s life and will it affect Kartik and Naira’s relationship?

