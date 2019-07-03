Nusrat Jahan slams trolls; asks them to learn humanity

MUMBAI: Actor-turned-politician Nusrat Jahan is one of the most popular Tollywood actresses. She has carved a niche for herself by working in many Bengali films. Off late, she has been grabbing headlines for her marriage and for her new role of being a politician.

While the newly elected Trinamool Congress MP from Basirhat has earned praises from her well wishers, a section of social media users trolled her recently. Earlier, she along with actor-turned-politician Mimi Chakroborty was trolled for wearing Western attire on their first day in Parliament. Later, Nusrat, who recently tied the knot with Kolkata-based entrepreneur Nikhil Jain, got trolled by netizens for wearing a sari and donning vermillion during her oath-taking ceremony in Parliament on 25th June. The actress silenced the trolls by saying that she represents an inclusive India. 'I represent an inclusive India which is beyond the barriers of caste, creed and religion,' she wrote on Twitter, and added, 'None should comment on what I chose to wear. Faith is beyond attire and is more about believing and practising the invaluable doctrines of all the religions.'

Now, once again, the feisty actress gave a befitting reply to a social media user who tried to troll her for her thoughts and beliefs.

The social media user wrote, 'We pray Allah give you hidayah,before you prt from this world to another,Afsos hota hai aap jaise musalmano par jo deen say dooor hojatay hai zindagi k mazay k liyeh aur aur naaam detay hai we are from secular country.'

To this, Nusrat hit back by writing, 'I pity ur thoughts.. I think Allah personally has given u instructions to take Islam forward.. first learn humanity.. secularism is too far.. stop judging... n stop teaching me my job..!! Thanks no wonder u have 0 followers..!!'

Check out the posts here.

I pity ur thoughts.. I think Allah personally has given u instructions to take Islam forward.. first learn humanity.. secularism is too far.. stop judging... n stop teaching me my job..!! Thanks no wonder u have 0 followers..!! https://t.co/XfkZVkVLI7 — Nusrat (@nusratchirps) July 3, 2019

On the acting front, Nusrat is known for Bengali films like Har Har Byomkesh, Zulfiqar, Haripada Bandwala, Bolo Dugga Maiki, andCrisscross, to name a few.