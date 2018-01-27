Home > Tv > Tv News
Oberois to go bankrupt in Ishqbaaaz

27 Jan 2018

Mumbai, 27 January 2018: Star Plus’ Ishqbaaaz (4 Lions) is known for its classy style statement, lavish set and the rich feel of the show.

However, tables will soon turn for Oberois has the grand family will hit the state of poverty.

The Oberoi family is already facing tough time and dealing with lot of enemies around them. Now, the lives of Oberois will soon change as the rich family go bankrupt!

According to our sources, a huge fire will breakout at the Oberoi factory and this will lead to a major loss. The accident will leave everyone homeless and broke. But one thing that will keep them together is the love and affection.

The suave Shivaay Singh Oberoi will now live a very common life and struggle to meet the needs of his family.

Will Oberois manage to pass this tough phase? 

