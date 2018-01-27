Oberois to go bankrupt in Ishqbaaaz

Mumbai, 27 January 2018: Star Plus’ Ishqbaaaz (4 Lions) is known for its classy style statement, lavish set and the rich feel of the show.

However, tables will soon turn for Oberois has the grand family will hit the state of poverty.

The Oberoi family is already facing tough time and dealing with lot of enemies around them. Now, the lives of Oberois will soon change as the rich family go bankrupt!

According to our sources, a huge fire will breakout at the Oberoi factory and this will lead to a major loss. The accident will leave everyone homeless and broke. But one thing that will keep them together is the love and affection.