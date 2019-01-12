News

Oh no! Aaliya shocked to see Yug in Ye Hai Mohabbatein

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Ye Hai Mohabbatein is high on drama, as finally, the kidnapping drama has come to an end.

Raman manages to rescue Ishita because of the drama planned by Simmi and Rohan.

Raman thanks Simmi and Rohan for supporting him through thick and thin.

And finally, happy days are back in the Bhalla house. 

In the upcoming episode, a salesman called Yug enters the Bhalla house. Everyone is shocked as he is a replica of Aditya Bhalla.

On seeing him, Aaliya is in a state of shock and does not know how to react.


It will be interesting to see who Yug is and what twists he brings in the serial.
