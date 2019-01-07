Oh No! Aditya plans to kill Kirti's unborn child during Naira's baby shower in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

The ongoing track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is high on emotions as the entire family is celebrating the happy occasion of Naira’s pregnancy news.

In the upcoming episode Aditya will be planning to kill Kirti’s unborn child during Naira’s baby shower.

On the other hand, Aditya also wants to get rid of Vaishali who is behind him to get married.

Aditya is least bothered about Vaishali but is using her to take advantage of Keerti and trap her in his master plan.

Fortunately, this time destiny will support Kirti and a mystery person will come and expose Aditya’s real identity.

And at the same time, Aditya and Vaishali’s relationship status will also get exposed too.

It will be interesting to see what will be Aditya’